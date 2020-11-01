Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,900.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $12.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $12.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $47.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $13.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.18 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,168.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,890.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

