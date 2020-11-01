Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 468,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $5,141,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

