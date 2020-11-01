Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Short Interest Update

Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 2,781,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,000.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Altice Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altice Europe in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altice Europe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Altice Europe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Altice Europe alerts:

OTCMKTS ALLVF opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. Altice Europe has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Altice Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.