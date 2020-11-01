ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Trading Down 2.6%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $37.54. 37,014 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTEC. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $820,000.

