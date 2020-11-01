Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $1,725.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,781.20.

GOOG stock opened at $1,621.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,467.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

