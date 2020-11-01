Alliant Energy (LNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

