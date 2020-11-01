Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Position Increased by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Allegion makes up 3.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.93% of Allegion worth $84,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $1,745,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 27.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 520.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 115.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $98.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

