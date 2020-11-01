Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $578.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $68,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,218.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,482.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,559 shares of company stock worth $597,770 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

