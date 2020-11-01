Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lessened by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $304.69 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $824.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

