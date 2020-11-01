Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s Largest Position

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 6.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $161,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.83.

NYSE BABA opened at $304.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $824.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

