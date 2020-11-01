Alfa Laval AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in October

Alfa Laval AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 690,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,547.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVF opened at $21.05 on Friday. Alfa Laval has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76.

Get Alfa Laval alerts:

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company's fluid handling systems include automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.