Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) Shares Up 2.5%

Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) shares shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. 1,591,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,754,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

