Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s (AGI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) alerts:

AGI stock opened at C$12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 87.55.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$174.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.88, for a total value of C$154,263.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,094.40. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$144,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,405,508.17. Insiders sold a total of 66,977 shares of company stock worth $881,114 in the last 90 days.

About Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.