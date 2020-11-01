Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,300 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 622,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

