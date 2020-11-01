AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Trading Up 1.1%

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 423.50 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.49). Approximately 263,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,020,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.50 ($5.43).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 408.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.60.

In other AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) news, insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 177,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £437.77 ($571.95), for a total transaction of £77,518,122.75 ($101,277,923.63).

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) Company Profile (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

