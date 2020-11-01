AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €11.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.93 ($14.04).

Shares of AIXA opened at €9.67 ($11.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 62.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.59 and its 200-day moving average is €10.15. AIXTRON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of €12.86 ($15.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

