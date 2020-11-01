Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.50 ($90.00).

Shares of AIR opened at €62.59 ($73.64) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.28. Airbus SE has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

