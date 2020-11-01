Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the September 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.30%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

