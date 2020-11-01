Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIFS stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Agent Information Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.