AGCO (AGCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $83.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Melius upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

