AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AFCJF opened at $19.15 on Friday. AFC Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

AFC Ajax Company Profile

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

