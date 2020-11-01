AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AEOJF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.
About AEON Financial Service
