AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEOJF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd. provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

