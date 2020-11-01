Aena S.M.E.’s (ANNSF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.18. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $194.30.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

