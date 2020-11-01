Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP David Fucci sold 18,966 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $34,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,066 shares of company stock valued at $117,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 400,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 116,507 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 375,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 48,351 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 54,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $1.22 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

