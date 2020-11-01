Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Releases Earnings Results

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 134.64%.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $300.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.08. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

