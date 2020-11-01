Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.