Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

AMD stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

