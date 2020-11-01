ADTRAN (ADTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $512.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

