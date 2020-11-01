ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

ADCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of ADCT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.74. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $164,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,366,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

