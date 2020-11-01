Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. “
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $261,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350,445 shares in the last quarter.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.