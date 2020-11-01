Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

ATNM opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $261,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350,445 shares in the last quarter.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

