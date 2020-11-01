Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $168,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Accenture by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $249,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

