Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Accenture by 5.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 103,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.