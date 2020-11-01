Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

ACST opened at $0.19 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Aegis downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

