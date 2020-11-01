AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 5.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shot up 5.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.14 and last traded at $85.10. 14,177,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 9,692,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

