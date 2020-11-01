AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

