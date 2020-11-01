Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Aaron’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.80.

In other news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $7,091,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,220 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

