8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Sells $406,218.00 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $406,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at $842,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vikram Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Vikram Verma sold 4,116 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $67,790.52.

On Friday, October 16th, Vikram Verma sold 1,099 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $18,210.43.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Vikram Verma sold 43,069 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $661,970.53.

On Monday, September 21st, Vikram Verma sold 28,643 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $429,931.43.

On Thursday, September 17th, Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $210,515.76.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $21.57.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 8X8 by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

