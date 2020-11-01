82,907 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,907 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,646 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,614,000 after acquiring an additional 387,237 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,064,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,884 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

