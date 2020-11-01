612 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,572,000 after purchasing an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 141,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,826,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 87,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.08.

ANSS opened at $304.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.