5,892 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Anthem by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $272.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.25 and a 200 day moving average of $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

