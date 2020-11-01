4NEW (KWATT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $840.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $21,487.42 and $840.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00081036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00206045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.01200201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000563 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

