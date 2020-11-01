46,133 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,133 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

