4,500 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 106.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,194,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 75.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 56,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.59.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $68.45 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

