$41.17 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce $41.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.75 million to $41.59 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $22.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $141.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $142.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $162.36 million, with estimates ranging from $161.03 million to $163.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.