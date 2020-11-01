3,791 Shares in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $7,091,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,528,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,220 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. TheStreet raised Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

