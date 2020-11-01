22,214 Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Acquired by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.8% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 360,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

