1st Source Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

1st Source has increased its dividend payment by 52.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $855.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1st Source has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

