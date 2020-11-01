1,505 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,919 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

