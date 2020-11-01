137,819 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 6.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,856,000 after buying an additional 1,198,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 114.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,332,000 after purchasing an additional 496,708 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,916,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,806,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 244.7% during the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 267,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 189,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU opened at $160.38 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $179.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.