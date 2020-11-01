117,000 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.